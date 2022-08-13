Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,935 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Mizuho cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

