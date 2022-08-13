Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,323 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of News by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

