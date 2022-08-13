Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 686,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after purchasing an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,758,000 after purchasing an additional 276,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,439,000 after purchasing an additional 385,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

