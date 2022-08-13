Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SHYF opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $970.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

