Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

