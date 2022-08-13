Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 458.64%.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

