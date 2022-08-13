Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

