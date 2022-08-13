Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $8,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,847,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.46 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

