Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Xperi by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $5,846,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

