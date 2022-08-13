Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in International Money Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in International Money Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,500 shares of company stock worth $8,891,496. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

