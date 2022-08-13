Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTP. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 123,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 15.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth $538,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE DTP opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

