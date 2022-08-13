Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Xencor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,374,000 after buying an additional 126,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 193,539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Xencor

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.