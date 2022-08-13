Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.