Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,729 shares of company stock valued at $184,450 over the last three months. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 5.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.06 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $288.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

