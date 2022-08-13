Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532 over the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RealReal Price Performance

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

