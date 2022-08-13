Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

