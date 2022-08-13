Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

