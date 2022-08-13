Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.33 Million Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145,601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.06. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.