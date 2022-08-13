Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.