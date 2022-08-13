Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.6 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

