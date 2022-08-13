Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.12 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

