Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LXFR stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

