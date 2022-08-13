Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.52 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

SF opened at $64.55 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

