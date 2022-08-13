Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Matrix Service by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 72,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. Guggenheim raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of MTRX opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

