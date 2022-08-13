Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Up 0.7 %

ROG opened at $269.10 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.43 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.