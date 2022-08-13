Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INBX opened at $24.46 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

