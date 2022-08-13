Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Stock Up 0.0 %

MANT stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ManTech International

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

