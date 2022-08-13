Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Columbia Financial stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.