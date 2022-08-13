Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,055. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $94.52 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.