Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

