Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in AES by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 275,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

AES Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AES opened at $24.89 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.