Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

