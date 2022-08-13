Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

REV Group stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

