Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $7,489,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 387.42% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEA shares. DA Davidson downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

