Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,320 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,112,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

FELE stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

