Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,037 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.