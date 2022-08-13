Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,723 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

PRIM stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

