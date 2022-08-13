Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

