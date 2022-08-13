Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

