Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 798,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,946 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $140,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of -239.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.