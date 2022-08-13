Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,218 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landec were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Landec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 107,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Landec by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

