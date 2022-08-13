Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 232,874 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Horizon by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

First Horizon stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.