Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,209 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Insulet by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.12. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.40 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

