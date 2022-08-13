Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,413 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 592,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 134,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $954,000.

A number of analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

