Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,947 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
NYSE:VRTV opened at $140.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
