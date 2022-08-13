Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,348 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kforce by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

