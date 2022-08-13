Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,622 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cardlytics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $140,613.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,242.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $140,613.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,242.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $288,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

CDLX stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

