Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,973 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASPN opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

