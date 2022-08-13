Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,477 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Shinhan Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

