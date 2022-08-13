Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,996 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 79,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $14.07 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

